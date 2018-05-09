Brent Cobb's 10 essential country guitar albums: "What those guys were doing was imitating the sound of their surroundings"

“Looking back as far as Hank Williams Sr., what those guys were doing was imitating the sound of their surroundings,” says Georgian country star Brent Cobb, pondering his essential country guitar picks.

“That’s exactly where the train beat came from,” he continues. “And it’s the same when he sings on I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry - the steel guitar give you this feel of a lonesome breeze in the south. That’s the power of country guitar!

“I remember watching this old interview with Mississippi John Hurt, where he was asked how to play exactly like him and his answer was real modest, explaining, ‘The reason I play like this is because of a guy called John Henry who took a sledgehammer to drive spikes into the railroad… that’s how I play my songs.’ I thought that was beautiful, man.”

The 31 year-old Grammy-nominated maverick will be releasing his third album Providence Canyon in May, produced by his cousin Dave Cobb - whose credits include Rival Sons, Zac Brown Band and Chris Cornell.

For the recordings, “a lot of old guitars were used” because “it takes a while for them to get that warm tone” - though the singer/guitarist confesses in his experience “the cheaper the guitar, the more soul it has.”

Lead single King Of Alabama, as Cobb explains, was a product of its environment - just as all good country should be…

If you do write a serious song, it doesn’t have to be depressing. If you write a party song, it doesn’t have to be stupid

“We spent a lot of time touring the last record, seeing the country and playing to real big crowds, as well as really small crowds,” he admits.

“I wanted a little more gas on this album, though I honestly believe the songs come from a similar place as the first album… I think all my music comes from the same well. Obviously I was gone a lot, so most of the songs lend themselves to missing home or enjoying the road… one or the other.

“I try not to think too much about it, I try to let my heart do the talking. I had a co-writer at one point who said he couldn’t write any sad songs during that time with me, even if he was sad. That kinda stuck with me!”

It was a realisation that would help the singer-songwriter look at music in a new light and explore his emotions in less obvious ways…

“So even if I’m sad, I’ll try to write a song that makes me happy,” he chuckles.

“I think you have to mix the light with the dark. I couldn’t write a whole album of sad songs… or happy songs. That’s the way of life, sometimes you’re up and sometimes you’re down. If you do write a serious song, it doesn’t have to be depressing. If you write a party song, it doesn’t have to be stupid.”

Here, the Georgian picks his top 10 country albums…

Providence Canyon is out on 11 May via Atlantic Records.