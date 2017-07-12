Brent Cobb talks new album Shine On Rainy Day

The songwriter and producer team of Brent and his cousin Dave represent an old-school revival in country that we want to get onboard with.

They say there’s no such thing as an overnight success, but you’d be forgiven for thinking Brent Cobb is a new face on the country scene with a brilliantly assured debut in Shine On Rainy Day. Except this is actually his second album, and his first was 11 years ago…

“I was writing and touring but I didn’t take a break from the road until the birth of my first child in 2014,” explains Georgia-raised Brent on his decade between records. “Then I took a break and just focused on writing and being around the house. That was when Dave called about Southern Family. And once we got back in the studio, I found the magic hadn’t left.”

If the name Dave Cobb rings a bell it’s because he’s the hottest producer in Nashville right now - Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Rival Sons all count him as a collaborator and friend, creating modern classics together.

He’s also Brent’s cousin, producing that first album, No Place Left To Leave, in 2006 that didn’t take off. But Brent eventually ended up with a writing deal, penning songs for huge Nashville stars including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

“Even when I’m technically writing for other people I can still only write for myself,” he admits. “Every song I write sort of lends itself to me as an artist.”