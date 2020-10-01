Boss lifts the lid on new multi effects processor the GT-1000CORE and RC-5, flagship RC-500 Loop Station pedals

Boss has just unveiled not one but three new effects pedal units with the GT-1000CORE guitar multi-effects pedal and two new looper pedals; the RC-5 and flagship RC-500 Loop Station.
Let's take a look at the GT-1000CORE first – a unit Boss looks to be attempting to reaffirm its prowess in the crowded multi-effects market with.
Boss GT-1000CORE Guitar Effects Processor
• Over 140 unique amps/effects, looper, and decades of BOSS engineering expertise at your fingertips
• Use the advanced AIRD amps/cabs along with IR-loading capabilities to go direct to PA or FRFR speakers, or run effects-only to your amp
• 24 simultaneous effects including dual amps and a large range of built-in cab and mic options
• Use the AIRD preamps to go direct, or run effects-only to a backline amp
• Customise the three main footswitches to control a range of presets and parameters
• MIDI, CTL outputs and dual effects loops — or, let your switcher recall any preset or parameter on the GT-1000CORE via MIDI
• Stereo I/O and stereo effects loops
• Run two amps in with seven cable method — each with their own signal chains
• Use dynamic AIRD preamps, routed directly to your amp's power section
• Automate amp channel switching to sync with effects changes, via CTL out or MIDI
• Run a performance-ready IR cab-simulated signal to the PA, while sending the effects-only signal path to your stage amp
• 32bit/96kHz audio
• Simultaneously record dry guitar direct to your DAW — then go back and re-amp via GT-1000CORE
• Load 16 of your favourite Impulse Response (IR) files onto the unit.
• Save 10 custom Input Level settings
• Patch in synths using full stereo I/O, send and sync MIDI, and process with any of the 100+ effects
RC-500 Loop Station
• Two-track looper with onboard mixing and deep control options
• The latest addition to Boss's flagship 500 series of processors
• 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
• Stereo looper engine with 13 hours of recording time
• LCD display with multi-color backlight for viewing loop status and editing parameters
• Mono/stereo inputs for easy pedalboard integration, plus independent XLR mic input with phantom power
• Reverse function and Loop FX (repeat, scatter, shift, and vinyl flick)
• 16 different drum kits and 57 preset rhythms with A/B variations
• Support for expanded control via external footswitches, an expression pedal, or MIDI
• Full MIDI I/O provided with space-saving mini TRS jacks (BMIDI-5-35 adaptor cable available separately)
• Onboard storage for 99 phrase memories
• Back up and load WAV loops via USB
• Runs on four AA batteries or optional AC adaptor
RC-5 Loop Station
• Boss's new compact looper pedal
• 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
• Stereo looper engine with 13 hours of recording time
• LCD display with multi-colour backlight for viewing loop status and editing parameters
• Reverse function
• Seven different drum kits and 57 preset rhythms with A/B variations
• Support for expanded control via external footswitches, an expression pedal, or MIDI
• Full MIDI I/O provided with space-saving mini TRS jacks (BMIDI-5-35 adaptor cable available separately)
• Onboard storage for 99 phrase memories
• Back up and load WAV loops via USB