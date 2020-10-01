Boss lifts the lid on new multi effects processor the GT-1000CORE and RC-5, flagship RC-500 Loop Station pedals

Boss has just unveiled not one but three new effects pedal units with the GT-1000CORE guitar multi-effects pedal and two new looper pedals; the RC-5 and flagship RC-500 Loop Station.

Let's take a look at the GT-1000CORE first – a unit Boss looks to be attempting to reaffirm its prowess in the crowded multi-effects market with.

Boss GT-1000CORE Guitar Effects Processor

• Over 140 unique amps/effects, looper, and decades of BOSS engineering expertise at your fingertips

• Use the advanced AIRD amps/cabs along with IR-loading capabilities to go direct to PA or FRFR speakers, or run effects-only to your amp

• 24 simultaneous effects including dual amps and a large range of built-in cab and mic options

• Use the AIRD preamps to go direct, or run effects-only to a backline amp

(Image credit: Boss)

• Customise the three main footswitches to control a range of presets and parameters

• MIDI, CTL outputs and dual effects loops — or, let your switcher recall any preset or parameter on the GT-1000CORE via MIDI

• Stereo I/O and stereo effects loops

• Run two amps in with seven cable method — each with their own signal chains

• Use dynamic AIRD preamps, routed directly to your amp's power section

• Automate amp channel switching to sync with effects changes, via CTL out or MIDI

(Image credit: Boss)

• Run a performance-ready IR cab-simulated signal to the PA, while sending the effects-only signal path to your stage amp

• 32bit/96kHz audio

• Simultaneously record dry guitar direct to your DAW — then go back and re-amp via GT-1000CORE

• Load 16 of your favourite Impulse Response (IR) files onto the unit.

• Save 10 custom Input Level settings

• Patch in synths using full stereo I/O, send and sync MIDI, and process with any of the 100+ effects

(Image credit: Boss)

RC-500 Loop Station

• Two-track looper with onboard mixing and deep control options

• The latest addition to Boss's flagship 500 series of processors

• 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing

• Stereo looper engine with 13 hours of recording time

• LCD display with multi-color backlight for viewing loop status and editing parameters

(Image credit: Boss)

• Mono/stereo inputs for easy pedalboard integration, plus independent XLR mic input with phantom power

• Reverse function and Loop FX (repeat, scatter, shift, and vinyl flick)

• 16 different drum kits and 57 preset rhythms with A/B variations

• Support for expanded control via external footswitches, an expression pedal, or MIDI

(Image credit: Boss)

• Full MIDI I/O provided with space-saving mini TRS jacks (BMIDI-5-35 adaptor cable available separately)

• Onboard storage for 99 phrase memories

• Back up and load WAV loops via USB

• Runs on four AA batteries or optional AC adaptor

RC-5 Loop Station

• Boss's new compact looper pedal

• 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing

• Stereo looper engine with 13 hours of recording time

• LCD display with multi-colour backlight for viewing loop status and editing parameters

• Reverse function

(Image credit: Boss)

• Seven different drum kits and 57 preset rhythms with A/B variations

• Support for expanded control via external footswitches, an expression pedal, or MIDI

• Full MIDI I/O provided with space-saving mini TRS jacks (BMIDI-5-35 adaptor cable available separately)

• Onboard storage for 99 phrase memories

• Back up and load WAV loops via USB