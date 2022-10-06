Boss has modded its new DS-1W distortion pedal so you don't have to

Boss's DS-1 distortion pedal is one of its absolute classics; over 1.5 million units sold and famously used by Kurt Cobain and John Frusciante, but its also one of its most modded pedals with players seeking tease out extra depths from their orange faithfuls. Well Boss has recognised that with its new Waza Craft model, just like it did with the Heavy Metal HM-2W

The new version offers two modes and a revised 'discrete' analog circuit said to offer more range and versatility. 

All good news but what's this new mode? While Standard mode delivers the traditional DS-1 experience, the Custom mode brings a 'thick, mid-focused tone' for fatter cut. The pedal's available level has also been increased by 6 dB, providing more juicy boost when driving amps and other pedals. 

The DS-1W will be priced at $149.99 / £150 and available in October. Check out the demos that have surfaced so far below. 

