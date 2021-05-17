Bono and The Edge flirt with EDM as they join Martin Garrix for official Euro 2020 song

After a whole year’s postponement, Euro 2020 is almost here, and so is the football tournament’s official song.

This comes courtesy of Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, who’ve collaborated on the would-be anthem We Are The People. This will be performed for the first time at the tournament opening ceremony at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 11 June.

Made without the involvement of the other half of U2 - bass player Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr - We Are The People features a trademark Edge guitar line and a lyric that touches on typically Bono-ish themes of recovery, positivity and inclusivity.

Garrix offers a fairly light electronic production touch, leaving vocal and guitar space to breathe and delivering a relatively restrained post-chorus drop. The Dutch DJ put three years of work into the track - he’s also created the official walkout and broadcast music for the tournament - and says he always had Bono in mind to front it.