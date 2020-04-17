Bogner is reissuing its acclaimed overdrive, distortion and boost effects pedals

Bogner is reissuing its three classic pedals that use the acclaimed custom audio transformer that the company developed with sound engineering legend Rupert Neve.

These new V2 series pedals are smaller with a more rounded casing (read: more pedalboard-friendly) and feature a 100% analog circuit path with true bypass. Their Rupert Neve Designs audio transformers set them apart with ultra-dynamic studio-quality response, inspired by the revered Neve mixing consoles of the 1960s.

In a neat touch, the pedal's jewel light even reacts to the dynamics of your playing output.

The real question is, how are we going to choose between this trio of $179 beauties? Well, that depends if you need a boost, overdrive or distortion.

(Image credit: Bogner)

The Bogner Harlow V2 is a boost pedal that offers a 'Bloom' compression feature to deliver "dynamic three-dimensional punch" and transparency.

The range of boost on tap here goes from light, crystal-clear to a thick and rich clout.

(Image credit: Bogner)

The Bogner Wessex V2 is an overdrive with an Enhance/Neutral switch that offers instant distinct voices for your gain tone.

From 'low gain growl to rich modern scorch', it will cover a wide range of needs.

(Image credit: Bogner)

Finally, the distortion of these three amigos is the Bogner Burnley V2. Get your 'hot crunch to high-gain annihilation' thrills here. The Burnley includes a Fat/Tight switch for instant voice changes too.