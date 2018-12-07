Blinded by your pedalboard’s LEDs? RockBoard has the solution: LED Dampers

Nearly every pedalboard has one pedal with an LED so bright it can be seen by passing aircraft, and if you’re sick of averting your eyes every time you stomp on the offending effect, RockBoard has the solution for you: LED Dampers.

Yep, they’re domes that stick on your pedal, but the diffractive structure means the stompbox’s status is still visible in daylight as well as in the dark.

Two sizes of damper are available, all of which use a high-quality self-adhesive that won’t leave residue when removed, according to RockBoard.

You can buy a pack of five for €6.50 (small) and €7.50 (large) and find out more over at RockBoard.