BLEASS celebrate World Music Day with a free plugin monosynth

Today is World Music Day, and the good folks at BLEASS are celebrating with the release of a new free plugin that they're calling "the free synth with an expensive sound."

Monolit is a monophonic synth with a clean, uncluttered interface that's available as a plugin to use in your DAW, or a standalone app to run on iOS. The synth is equipped with two oscillators that output continuously variable waveforms, FM capabilities, a multimode filter with slope and drive controls, built-in arpeggiator and surprisingly versatile LFO.

The synth's also capable of unison with up to 7 voices for producing those big, fat analogue-inspired sounds, and there's a dice tool for parameter randomization, helping you inject some indeterminism into your sound design. The synth is available now in AAS, VST3, and AU formats, or as an iOS app downloadable from the App Store.

Download Monolit at BLEASS's website. (opens in new tab)

