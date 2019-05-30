Blackstar’s Fly 3 Def Leppard brings Hysteria to the mini amp world

The latest incarnation of Blackstar’s Fly 3 mini amp is a collaboration with hard rock titans Def Leppard, with a grille and pane that features the artwork from the band’s classic Hysteria album.

As with the standard Fly 3, this delivers 3 watts of power and offers both clean and overdrive channels. There’s a digital tape delay, too, and the amp can be powered from the mains or with batteries.

Should you wanna get rocked while you’re listening to Def Leppard (or anything else for that matter), there’s a line-in for your music player of choice, and you can also connect via Bluetooth.

The Fly 3 Def Leppard should be available soon priced at $99.99. Find out more on the Blackstar website.