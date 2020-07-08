Blackstar's Debut, a dinky new practice amp series with built-in tape delay, takes a bow

Blackstar has revealed its Debut series, a pair of diminutive practice amps aimed squarely at the home and beginner markets. Available as 10W or 15W models, they boast pretty much identical specs to the company's previous LT Echo range, which we reviewed favourably back in 2017.

Blackstar’s patented ISF (Infinite Shape Feature), which allows you to sweep through a range of tones from British to classic USA, once again takes centre stage, alongside the also-returning built-in tape delay. The controls couldn't be simpler, with clean and overdrive channels, plus tone, delay and EQ.

Rounding out this living room friendly package there's stereo playback of MP3/Line in for general speaker use, plus headphone and speaker emulated output for ‘silent’ practice and easy recording.

The Debut 10E and Debut 15E are out now, at RRPs of £59/$79 and £75/$99 respectively.

Debut 10E and 15E Specifications

• 10 or 15 Watts

• Clean and Overdrive channels

• Patented ISF Tone tech

• ‘Tape’ echo effect

• Speaker Emulated output

• MP3/Line In

• Speakers: 2 x 3"