Blackstar just added a very useful feature with an update of its ID: Core 10 V4 practice amp

Blackstar's ID:Core 10 was already a winning combo practice amp and now the Brits have made it even better by revealing a version with Bluetooth connectivity.
The 10-watt is already a popular home-friendly option in the line for combining compact dimensions with Blackstar's Super Wide Stereo via a pair of 3" speakers, and now streaming audio from your phone to play along to has never been easier.
The guitar amp features six amp voices and 12 digital effects to cover a lot of ground for beginners and established players alike. It's also compatible with Blackstar's PB-1 if you want to take it away with you.
In addition, players can refine their speaker sound and tones with Blackstar's CabRig Lite – available via the company's Architect software.
The Bluetooth models costs £179, while the established standard model is £129.
Check out the Blackstar's ID:Core 10 at Andertons, Gear4music and Blackstar