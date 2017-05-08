Between The Buried And Me's Dan Briggs: my top 5 tips for bassists

“We just got home from our European tour with Devin Townsend, so that’s about it for [eighth full-length] Coma Ecliptic,” starts Between The Buried And Me bassist/keyboardist Dan Briggs.

“We’re heading to the studio in August, so right now we’re sharing all our ideas. Every day I wake up to a bunch of emails from the night before and get sifting through, trying to formulate what’s going on.”

While this may be the very earliest stages of album number nine, it would be fair to say the North Carolina progressive metal quintet have earned themselves a bit of a rest.

The band's run in support of their previous album is documented on newly released DVD Coma Ecliptic: Live, filmed on 4 October 2016 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA.

As Dan notes, it rounds off what was a long, long tour, but it's no time to kick back and relax.

“So we’re doing that but also kinda decompressing,” picks up Briggs. “We’ve spent two years on the road - it’s now time to get creatively recharged. I’ve been home for two weeks and I’ve already done a few cool things that have gotten me excited.

“I caught a performance by free jazz artist Anthony Braxton, as well as the '60s group The Zombies on their 50th anniversary tour. I’m in sponge mode right now, taking influences and energy from anywhere I can get it!”

The multi-instrumentalist has stuck with his signature Spector (“based on an old discontinued model I bought when I was 16”) going into a Sunn head and out through an Ampeg cab for a considerable while now, though will be trying out some new options in the run-up to recording…

“I might play around a little bit,” he reveals, reasoning, “I’m interested in having a smaller, more compact rig for touring. We use in-ears, so I get a mixed signal of the stack through a microphone as well as my Radial Tonebone box. The sound from that thing is phenomenal; it’s like a souped-up DI sound with EQ controls.”

The Tonebone signal is also fed to his bandmates, who can create their own unique blends of what they want to hear…

“The guys in the band really like it because they can dial that in more of a full bass sound compared with the mic’d cab,” says Briggs.

I often joke that I must be one of only a few bass players that have a keyboard sustainer on their pedalboard

“I’ve kinda noticed over the years that we’ve battled a lot when using microphones, like trying to tune out the cymbals or the snare drum. I’m trying to find a way where I can get a full sound from the Radial as well as a great mic’d up sound, so I don’t need as big a rig. But then again, I’ve had the same setup throughout my whole professional career, haha!”

Of course, having keyboard duties on top of it all means there’s even more for the musician to be thinking about. And the practicality of having one single pedalboard for both instruments means his floor unit may look slightly out of the ordinary…

“I often joke that I must be one of only a few bass players that have a keyboard sustainer on their pedalboard, next to the Darkglass Distortion or Micro Synth,” he laughs.

“That sustain pedal on the far right side of my 'board helps me switch between the two instruments in a split second while the sound is still ringing out.

“I love experimenting, but I don’t own loads of basses - there’s no Fender jazz or Rickenbacker in my collection - I just have a few Spector models and a fretless. Most of my experimentation comes though pedals, to be honest…”

Here, the multi-instrumentalist offer his fives tips to musical greatness…

