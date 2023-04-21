Best trem systems 2023: From Floyd Rose to Bigsby, Duesenberg to Gotoh, here are the best tremolo systems we've ever used

The invention of the tremolo was a monumental turning point for the electric guitar. The humble wigglestick gifted guitarists with an unprecedented level of self-expression with the best trem systems opening up a whole new world of sonic possibilities. From its modest beginnings in the late '20s to the dive-bomb craze of the '80s, the whammy bar has been an omnipresent aspect of guitar that many set out to conquer.

Of course, with so many options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. That's where this guide comes in. We've scoured the market and put together a comprehensive list of the best tremolo systems available, so you can make an informed decision and find the perfect fit for your playing style. From classic vintage-style systems to modern, high-tech innovations, we've got you covered.

Whether you're looking to heavily modify your current axe, upgrade the trem you have, or you're seeking a no tools required option, you'll find it here. So buckle up and get ready to take your playing to new heights with the ultimate guide to the best guitar tremolo systems, whammy bars, and vibrato units.

Best trem systems: Product guide

Best for extreme playing 1. Floyd Rose 1000 Series View at PMT GB (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, springs and claw, mounting studs and installation hardware

String spacing: 10.7mm string-to-string



+ Perfect tuning stability

+ True locking system

- Not a drop-in replacement The Floyd Rose name is synonymous with some of the most dangerous players to ever wield a six-string axe. From Eddie Van Halen to Dimebag Darrell, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Kirk Hammett and Synyster Gates, many players rely on the Floyd Rose to keep them pitch-perfect after some intense whammy abuse. Now, the Floyd may be the best tremolo systems system for extreme playing, but it will require some permanent modifications to your beloved guitar to install, so bear that in mind before you make a purchase.

Best for retro wobble 2. Bigsby B3 Vibrato Kit View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, spring and mounting screws

String spacing: N/A + Perfect for hollowbody guitars

+ Retro sound and feel

- For solid-body guitars, go with B5 model Some guitars just look naked without their Bigsby tremolo system. Take the many Bigsby-equipped Gretsch models, for example. These larger-than-life guitars just wouldn't look or sound the same if they were missing their vintage-inspired trems. Famed for its subtle movement and retro mojo, the Bigsby is a must-have for achieving that iconic rockabilly sound - just ask Brian Setzer. Of course, installing a Bigsby does require holes to be made in the face of your guitar, but the use of a Vibramate will stop you from needing to get the drill out. Best for tune-o-matic guitars 3. Duesenberg Les Trem II View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Preorder at Andertons (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, spring and mounting screws

Stud spacing: 81.5mm/3.2"



+ Easy to install

+ Smooth movement

- Not as stable as a locking trem Effortlessly transform your tune-o-matic equipt Gibson Les Paul, SG or ES-335 into a tremolo monster with the Duesenberg Les Trem II TM85N. This innovative tremolo mounts directly to the threaded collars on your existing stop tailpiece, with absolutely no need to drill into the face of your beloved guitar. If you're looking to bring some much-needed movement to your playing, but you don't want to start routing new cavities into your pride and joy, the Duesenberg Les Trem is the unit for you. Best for budget Strats 4. Gotoh 510T Tremolo View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, tremolo arm, spring and mounting screws

String spacing: 10.8 mm string-to-string



+ Great Strat bridge replacement

+ Affordable

- More feature-rich options are available Whether it's machine heads, bridges or trem units, you are always guaranteed the best quality from this Japanese manufacturer. Now, as you'd expect, Gotoh makes a myriad of trem systems, but for this guide, we've chosen to showcase the Gotoh 510T, as it simply can't be beaten for the price. Designed to be a drop-in replacement for your current Fender Stratocaster , this unit is sturdy with a smooth action and spot-on tuning stability - it's hard to believe it comes in under £100! Best for Tele players 5. Vega-Trem VT2 Teletrem Preorder at Andertons (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, tremolo arm, spring and mounting screws

String spacing: 10.8 mm string-to-string



+Easy set and install

+ Smooth action

- The arm can get in the way of the controls As a Tele player, do you look over at those Strat users with envy? Well, now you can join in on the tremolo fun with the game-changing Vega-Trem VT2 Teletrem. Developed to completely transform the sonic possibilities of the unassuming Telecaster , this Vega-Trem is a quick and easy solution for those looking to add some note worble to their playing without damaging their guitar. This trem system is insanely versatile, being able to do everything from subtle Bigsby-style movements to half-tone pull-ups and even 80's style-dive bombs. Best for Jazzmaster 6. Mastery OMV vibrato system Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Buy at Mastery (opens in new tab) Includes: Tremolo bridge, tremolo arm, spring and mounting screws

String spacing: 10.8 mm string-to-string



+ A must-have for Jazzmaster players

+ Improves tuning at tone

- Cheaper replacements are available Mastery has quickly become the industry standard when it comes to after-market bridges and tremolo units for Jazzmaster and Jaguar guitars. This system completely solves all the tuning problems and stability issues that have plagued offset players for decades while also providing extra sustain and overtones. So, if you love the sound and feel of your JM or Jag but you long for a tremolo unit that actually does these iconic designs justice, then you'll want to check out the Mastery OMV.

Best trem systems: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

What is a trem system on a guitar? Okay, so technically, a tremolo system isn't tremolo at all. Rather, these pitch-altering devices are, in fact, vibrato arms. Out with the whammy bar, the term tremolo refers to the oscillation of volume, while vibrato is the name given to changes in pitch. However, they have been misnamed for decades now, and the term has stuck. Now, while tremolo systems come in various shapes and sizes, they all do the same thing - they allow guitarists to drastically change the pitch of their strings by pulling down on the bar. Need to know how to set up your trem ? Well, follow the link and we'll walk you through the entire process.

What are the disadvantages of a guitar with a tremolo arm? So, while the humble whammy bar grants the user endless possibilities when it comes to pitch variation, it does come at a cost. Unsurprisingly, wailing on the vibrato arm like it owes you money will often leave your guitar wildly out of tune! That said, locking options are available for Floyd Rose and Kahler if you fancy learning how to play those fierce '80s dive bombs.

How we choose products

MusicRadar's got your back Our team of expert musicians and producers spends hours testing products to help you choose the best music-making gear for you. Find out more about how we test.

To assemble our list of the best trem systems, we combine our own practical experience and user reviews and even engage in lengthy discussions with our editorial colleagues to reach a consensus. We evaluate factors such as build quality, feature set, durability and affordability to ensure we showcase the very best tremolo systems available right now.

First and foremost, at MusicRadar, we are musicians and music lovers, and we want other musicians to find the right products for them. So we take our product selection very seriously. We will only recommend a product that we would be confident in using ourselves.

Read more about our rating system, how we choose the gear we feature, and exactly how we test each product .

Related buyer's guides