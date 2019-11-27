Behringer’s Poly D synth now has a price and release date

The announcement of Behringer’s Poly D caused many a synth fan’s jaw to hit the floor. Behringer has taken the architecture of its Model D - an emulation of the monophonic Minimoog - and used it to create a 4-voice instrument with a 37-note keyboard.

If that sounds like a bit of you, the good news is that you might be able to get your hands on a Poly D sooner than you thought, and at a price that’s less than you might have expected. Thomann has the Poly D listed at £599/€699, and says that the synth will be in stock within six to seven weeks.

At this price, we think an awful lot of people are going to be very tempted. Check out Loopop’s hands-on video below to find out what the Poly D is all about.