Behringer’s upcoming Mooger Fooger pedal clone looks… like a Mooger Fooger

It’s been more than four years since Moog discontinued its Moogerfooger effects pedal range, but now clones of the acclaimed analogue processors are seemingly set to return courtesy of - you guessed it - Behringer.

The company has just posted a shot of a prototype of its upcoming Ring Modulator pedal and… well, it looks like a Moogerfooger, right down to the blue switches at the centre of the LFO and Modulator sections and the wooden cheeks. In fact, the entire control set appears to be identical.

Whether the so-called ‘BM-102’ will sound the same as the MF-102 that it emulates remains to be heard. And, obviously, there’s no word on a price or release date at this stage.

There is another option if you want to get your Moogerfooger kicks right now, of course: Moog recently brought back the entire range of pedals in a suite of plugins, and very nice it is, too.

So, it looks like you’ll have a choice: analogue clones of the hardware from a different company or official plugins from the original manufacturer. Up to you.