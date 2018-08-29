Moog discontinues its entire Moogerfooger analogue effects range

After 20 years of voltage-controlled analogue processing fun, Moog has called time on its Moogerfooger range. A few more units will be built at the Moog factory while parts and materials remain, but to all intents and purposes the modules are now out of production.

Bob Moog introduced the Moogerfooger in 1998, kicking things off with the MF-01 low-pass filter and MF-102 ring modulator, both of which were inspired by his synth module designs. The MF-103 phaser was released in the following year, and more products followed.

The three original Moogerfoogers will also be the final models to be produced. You can consult your local Moog dealer to discuss availability, and find out more about the range on the Moog website