Beatbox is a cardboard drum machine that you can build in under an hour

The name Beatbox is a pretty common one, but it seems even more apt when the product that it refers to comes in a case made out of cardboard.

Created by Rhythmo and soon to be launched on Kickstarter, Beatbox is a battery-powered, self-assembly MIDI drum machine that we’re told can be put together in under an hour. There’s no soldering, as everything is ‘quick connected’ or screwed on.

The end result is a device that offers arcade-style buttons, knobs, a joystick-style controller and built-in speakers. You can record tracks using the companion smartphone app, or hook the Beatbox up to your DAW.

If you use the app, there are detailed tutorials that show you how to produce and perform with the Beatbox. We’re assured that the device is great for beginners who are interested in STEM, coding, music and creation, and more advanced users who are looking for another creative outlet.