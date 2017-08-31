Beanie and Oli Wiseman discuss hybrid gear, arena gigs and pop grooves

With his distinctive dreads, handlebar moustache and colourful dress sense, Beanie is quite literally a riot.

As animated during the interview as he is behind the kit for chart-topping d’n’b dance stars Rudimental, Beanie is effusive in his praise for his mentor Andy Gangadeen, his passion for drums and his love of all kinds of music.

With Rudimental, Beanie has a groove and energy that is backed by precision as he lays down furiously danceable grooves on his hybrid set-up, keeping things locked down while also getting the party moving for the audience, and the band themselves, every gig.

He is matched in groove, power and technicality by Oli Wiseman, whose job it is to take Anne-Marie’s energetic EDM pop out to live audiences around the world. As the pair trade grooves during their photoshoot, it’s clear that their enthusiasm and personalities are as huge as the crowds they are becoming used to. ‘Alarm’ singer Anne-Marie has just finished up a huge support slot on Ed Sheeran’s world tour, with multi-instrumentalist Beanie playing bass alongside Oli on drums. The pair have forged an instinctive rhythmic partnership that’s no doubt helped by their similar attitudes and approach to drumming and their deep understanding of how to fuse acoustic drums with electronics.

Beanie’s distinctive tie-dyed Tama kit is a head-turner for sure, but it’s matched by Oli’s chrome monster - his Tama drums supplemented, as with Beanie’s, by an array of brains and pads but forged together with a Power Tower rack system that makes it look like a giant metal spider. Live pop music and EDM is huge business, and the need for drummers to replicate the largely electronic sounds of the biggest pop hits has resulted in the need for and popularity of hybrid acoustic and electronic set-ups.

It has also given rise to a new breed of drummer able to play with technicality, flair and the precision needed when working with loops and programmed beats. Beanie and Oli are at the forefront of this - closely following their mentor Andy Gangadeen of Chase & Status, who has also been Rudimental’s MD.

When we sit down with them just before the photoshoot, the conversation moves quickly back and forth between the pair as they chat about their hybrid set-ups, the challenges of EDM drumming and playing to tens of thousands of pop fans every night…

So how was the Ed Sheeran tour? That’s a pretty massive gig to be a part of!

Beanie: “I’ve toured with Ed about four times now, that was my fourth time - three tours with Rudimental, he’s been a big part of our journey, he’s been on one of our records and I’ve also known him for a good 10 years or so. It was an amazing experience. Obviously, I wasn’t drumming, I was playing guitars and stuff but playing to that many people in the UK with him was amazing. Three nights at the O2 was incredible, and it’s a very different thing being up front playing guitar than it is being at the back, so it was an interesting, eye-opening experience, but it was very enjoyable and really enriching.”

Oli: “For myself, in addition to doing an arena tour for like two months solid, I had to keep kicking myself to believe it was actually happening! It got to the point where it was 32 shows in total over two months; some of the shows at the England venues were at least two nights.”

Beanie: “Every show sold out, it all sold out in minutes…”

Oli: “The whole thing sold out. I think the last tour we did before with Anne-Marie, we did a headline tour that finished at Koko, which was an amazing gig, we had a great time; then the next thing you know we’re in an arena and the next gig was in Italy to 18,000 people two nights in a row, it was very, very abrupt, like, ‘Wow, we’re here.’”

Beanie: “You know what support slots are like. You run onstage, don’t touch anything, take your shoes off, get the f**k off as soon as it’s done... one of those kinds of situations.”

Oli: “It was shell shock... and pressure.”

Beanie: “It really was. And you can’t go over on your set, it was quite intense. And especially with his bloody drum kit, it’s a beast!”

Is it scary looking out on that many people?

Beanie: “Most musicians will say the same thing, because of the lighting you can only really see the first five rows. You can kind of see silhouettes in the background but you can only really pick out those ones, but also if you let yourself acknowledge what’s going down at that particular moment, it’s not going to happen! Your bum will go! Sometimes I’ll be playing and I’ll look up and go, ‘Woah!’ And then your mind goes blank, and you’re like, ‘No I can’t, I can’t, I’ve just got to look at my boys, I’ve got to look at my girl there.’”

Oli: “One time we went into one of the boxes at the O2 on the second night and looked out and at that point it dawned on me how massive these gigs were, it was quite a crazy feeling!”

So, going right back, how did you both first get into music and drumming?

Oli: “It was probably listening to Nirvana’s Nevermind that got me into drums. I started off playing woodwind instruments and piano and then quite quickly discovered the drum kit at school and I just knew this was what I wanted to do. A friend of mine had an electronic kit and I used to go round there all the time and play it. I actually swapped an old bicycle with a friend of mine in the village for an old drum kit, and a big group of us marched it down the street. My mum says she’ll never forget when she looked out the window and said, ‘That drum kit’s coming to my house!’ Fortunately she let me have it!”

Beanie: “I think the first time I got fascinated with drums was a friend of my older brother, Andy Ridley who plays in a band called Transfer over in the States; near where I lived there was this church and he used to play drums in the church band. When I was younger I used to go to church sometimes and check out this drummer and I was fascinated by his energy - it was the first time I’d seen any rock drumming live, it was the first time I’d seen anything so dynamically intense as that. I’ve always been quite musical. When I was about seven I had one of those radios with a little built-in mic, I used to get the speaker and I used to write songs and sing them and record them onto a little tape and put them into an envelope and put them under my bed, thinking one day, I’m going to be famous and someone’s going to find them in this house. [Laughs]

“For some reason I thought that somehow these tapes would still be under the bed! My older brother was into alternative stuff, like the Deftones and Nirvana and Soundgarden, so I got into that. I didn’t own a drum kit until I was about 17, actually. I started playing in school around 13 but didn’t have a drum kit until I was a bit older, because my mum definitely wouldn’t have let me! But I ended up buying the old drum kit off the player that inspired me - I bought his Pearl Export for about £100!”