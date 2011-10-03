Warwick WA and WCA amp videos online

Get up close and personal with the Warwick range

PRESS RELEASE: If you haven't had a chance to experience the new Warwick Bass Amps, Cabinets and Combos of the WA and WCA Series live in concert or check them out personally at a music store, you can now have a little taste of what to expect.

Warwick just updated their Amp websites with lots of information and interesting video clips of the current Amps, Cabinets and Combos.

Read more: Warwick BC150 Combo

Warwick WA Amplifiers were developed based off our famous Hellborg Amps. Click below for more information on the WA Series:

For more information on Warwick WCA Series cabinets, click below:

Details and video clips about the Warwick BC Series are here:

See your local Warwick dealer to personally test drive the new Warwick WA, WCA and BC Series!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Warwick.de

Submit a press release:emailmusicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar:via Twitter, Facebookand YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:Sign up for the free weekly newsletter