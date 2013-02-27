Image 1 of 2 The LWA in all its glory... Warwick LWA 1000 Image 2 of 2 ... and snug in its bag after a hard day's amplification Warwick LWA 1000

BASS EXPO 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The LWA 1000 was newly released at the 2013 NAMM show.

It is Warwick's first foray into the world of lightweight amps whose popularity has markedly increased in the past years. Lightweight amps are practical and convenient and musicians can easily take them with them to wherever they please.

No time or effort was spared so we could release our first lightweight amp onto the market with a bang. The result is the LWA 1000 - a 2.8 kg 1000 watt wonder! A featherweight when it comes to transportation, but a true-blue low end heavyweight!