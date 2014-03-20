Warwick bags MIPA Award

Warwick took home the MIPA Award for the best bass amplifier at this year's Musikmesse.

The Jonas Hellborg-designed LWA 1000 baggecd the prize, which is voted for by over 100 music magazines from across the world.

Read more: Warwick BC150 Combo

The LWA 1000 packs an almighty wallop in its lightweight aluminium chassis, with over 1000 watts of power available across two independent channels.

Hellborg accepted the award during the ceremony, which was held in Frankfurt last week.

For more information visit the official Warwick website.

Warwick press release

High-class performance, crystal-clear sound quality and a great variety in controls make the LWA 1000 a MIPA winner! Wrapped in the appealing aesthetics of the Jonas Hellborg design, the LWA 1000 was picked by more than 100 international music magazines as the best product of the year in the bass amplification category at this year's Musikmesse in Frankfurt, Germany.

The MIPA (Musikmesse International Press Award) is recognized as the "Grammy Award" of the MI and Pro Audio industry worldwide. Jonas Hellborg, head of design at Warwick Amplification and world- renowned bass artist, accepted the award on behalf of Warwick Germany during the ceremony in Frankfurt.

All members of the Warwick Family feel honored to receive this award and are thankful for the international jury's recognition of Warwick's excellence in product development. The LWA 1000 in its position as the best Lightweight Amp of 2014 is the piece of bass gear to look out for by bass players worldwide!