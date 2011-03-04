TC Electronic to bring Level 42's Mark King to London Bass Guitar Show

PRESS RELEASE: TC Electronic is proud to support the legendary slap bass icon, Mark King, at this year's London Bass Guitar Show held at London Olympia. Mark will officially open the show on Saturday March 12th at 12 midday.

Later at 3 PM, Mark will give a 40 minute performance on the main stage with Level 42 drummer Pete Biggin, who will also be part of this hard-grooving opening event.

After the performance, it will be possible to meet Mark King on the TC Electronic stand (E1 in conjunction with The Bass Merchant) where he will be signing posters.

Mark King plays a TC Electronic bass rig consisting of the revolutionary RH450 bass amp plus two RS410 4x10" cabinets. The rig passed the ultimate test when backing up Mark King on the stage during Level 42's 30th Anniversary Tour around Europe last autumn.

Commenting on his new rig Mark said "Having been a long-time user and fan of TC Electronic effects both on the road and in the studio, it is a real pleasure to be using the RH450 bass amp and RS cabs. The high fidelity I'd come to expect from TC Electronic is right there in the sound from the punchy bass to the snappy highs, and the programmability is spot on. Nice one TC!"

Also at the show, London born US based Bass player and record producer Janek Gwizdala will be appearing in a master class on the 12th at 4PM and on the main stage on the 13th in association with TC Electronic.

As a first-class bass player, Janek has been on the international music scene for over a decade and has toured extensively with some of the best in the business: Randy Brecker, Hiram Bullock, Mike Stern, Airto Moreira, Flora Purim, Pat Metheny, Marcus Miller and Peter Erskine. Just to name a few!

