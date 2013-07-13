SUMMER NAMM 2013: Warwick introduces new bass amp products
SUMMER NAMM 2013: Warwick introduced a blackface version of their LWA 100 bass head. At this year's Winter NAMM, the company launched the model in a silver face version.
Featuring two individual channels with 4 band Eq and Compressor, Effects loop, DI out, and tuner out - all in a compact elegant package.
Specifications:
· Lightweight Bass Amplifier Head
· 1000 Watt @ 4 ohms, 500 Watt @ 8 ohms
· Class A Low Noise Preamp
· Class D Power Amplifier
· 2 Channels with:
- Individual Mute switch
- Individual 4-band EQ with +/- 12dB over each band
- Individual adjustable compressor with bypass function
- Independent Gain control with a separate Master Volume
· FX Loop
· Tuner Output
· Line level Output
· DI Out (balanced, XLR) with Ground Lift switch
· Selectable Pre/Post EQ + COMP + FX Loop functionality on DI out
· Dedicated Speaker Output, high quality Neutrik speakON connector
· Aux In (Stereo) for connecting MP3 player, CD player etc.
· Headphone Out (Stereo) with integrated headphone amplifier
· Temperature-dependent fan
· Dimensions: 270mm(W) x 98mm(H) x 146mm(D)
· Weight: 2.75kg
· Manufactured in China
New at Summer NAMM 2013 is Warwick's 4x8 bass cab – so new, in fact, that specs are as yet unavailable.
Also new is a 1x12 bass cab, with specs TBA.