SUMMER NAMM 2013: Warwick introduces new bass amp products

SUMMER NAMM 2013: Warwick introduced a blackface version of their LWA 100 bass head. At this year's Winter NAMM, the company launched the model in a silver face version.

Featuring two individual channels with 4 band Eq and Compressor, Effects loop, DI out, and tuner out -­ all in a compact elegant package.

Specifications:

· Lightweight Bass Amplifier Head

· 1000 Watt @ 4 ohms, 500 Watt @ 8 ohms

· Class A Low Noise Preamp

· Class D Power Amplifier

· 2 Channels with:

- Individual Mute switch

- Individual 4-­band EQ with +/-­ 12dB over each band

- Individual adjustable compressor with bypass function

- Independent Gain control with a separate Master Volume

· FX Loop

· Tuner Output

· Line level Output

· DI Out (balanced, XLR) with Ground Lift switch

· Selectable Pre/Post EQ + COMP + FX Loop functionality on DI out

· Dedicated Speaker Output, high quality Neutrik speakON connector

· Aux In (Stereo) for connecting MP3 player, CD player etc.

· Headphone Out (Stereo) with integrated headphone amplifier

· Temperature-­dependent fan

· Dimensions: 270mm(W) x 98mm(H) x 146mm(D)

· Weight: 2.75kg

· Manufactured in China