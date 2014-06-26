Nick Oliveri talks Kyuss, QOTSA and Josh Homme

"Kyuss started because back then, when you were a kid, if you had a guitar, you could be in a band. You could get involved with a jam down the street.

"Brant [Bjork, Kyuss drummer] asked me to jam with him in 1987. I went home from school, got my guitar and little amp, and Josh [Homme] and Chris Cockrell were there. We played our first show in 1987 just at this party, and that’s how we got started.

"If you had a guitar and an amp, then you could jam, it wasn’t necessarily going to be good, but it wasn’t necessarily going to be bad either. You didn’t know what was going to happen, but you were going to have fun. That was part of being a kid in the desert. You had these wide-open spaces, and you could play loud without the cops coming.

"That’s how I started, but there are different ways. Like if you have the means to get to a guitar teacher. I would never tell anybody to not do that. If you can get schooled, do it. I didn’t have that opportunity, but some of the kids I played with had teachers, so I’d pick up things from them.

"I’d look at how they were doing their barre chords and stuff like that. I was very focused on wanting to play guitar, so I would blow off school a lot of the time to stay home and play. I looked at it that school was cutting into my guitar time, so I blew it off like a jackass."