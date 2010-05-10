Interpol bassist Carlos D quits band

Interpol bassist Carlos Dengler - or Carlos D, as he's commonly known - has quit the band. According to a note on the Interpol website, the bassist has decided to "follow another path, and to pursue new goals."

Carlos Dengler (aka Carlos D), on stage at Lollapalooza 2007 in Chicago. Image: © John Davisson/Corbis

This news is altogether surprising, as it comes just days after the New York-based group released a free download of a new song called Lights from their just-finished album.

With his trademark mustache and hip fashion sense that included finely tailored suits and empty gun holsters, Dengler was arguably the most recognizable and popular member of Interpol.

The band says that summer tour dates are still in the works, as are plans for "some exciting new recruits." (Does this mean they won't try to find a permanent replacement immediately?) They will play a handful of opening slots for U2 in Europe in September.

You can download the new song Lights on Interpol's website - we checked it out and it's very cool - and you can read the band's statement in its entirety below:

Interpol's statement

Dear fans, As some of you have surely heard, Interpol has completed its new album. It was recorded at Electric Lady Studios, New York, and mixed with Alan Moulder at Assault and Battery, London.

The four of us poured our collective heart into this music and we are very proud and excited to share it. It's a heavy record. But we're feeling limber; and we're going to carry it all around the world for you.

Touring begins this summer, so check here soon for announcements and show dates.

There is more: Sadly, Carlos will not be joining us.

After the completion of the album, Carlos informed the rest of us that he would be leaving the band. He has decided to follow another path, and to pursue new goals. This separation is amicable, and we whole-heartedly wish him great happiness and success. We will remain, as always, deeply respectful fans of this blazingly talented individual.

We can tell you that we have some very exciting new recruits joining us on the road. So stay tuned - we will promptly be revealing the identities of these illustrious players.

We eagerly await the opportunity to reconvene with you all - the greatest fans known to Rock.

Thank you.

Interpol