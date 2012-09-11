In Pictures: Gibson Grabber 3 70s Tribute Bass

Gibson recently announced that it's once again reviving the Grabber bass design in the form of the new Grabber 3 70s Tribute, a three-pickup solid-body bass, which (unlike the original) features a set neck.

The original Gibson Grabber G-1 had a bolt-on neck and an usual sliding pickup and was said to sound more akin to a Fender bass. The firm reissued a tweaked version of that model for a limited time in 2009 as the Grabber II.

This latest bass is based around an even rarer Grabber variant, G3, which had three fixed-position single-coil pickups and was only produced between 1973 and 1975, but once again has been given a few modern tweaks, including new pickups.

The Grabber 3 70s Tribute has a US MSRP of $1,499 (approx. £935). Click through the gallery to find out more.