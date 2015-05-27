Elixir announces enhanced bass string range

For their re-design, the string coating specialist worked closely with bass players around the world, taking extensive feedback from over 4000 bassists on their requirements and involved more than 1000 bass players in field trials to improve their protective NANOWEB Coating. Elixir Strings is proud to introduce the resulting range of Nickel Plated Steel and Stainless Steel Strings, set to meet the evolving needs of modern bass players.

Justin Fogleman, Application Engineer at Elixir Strings, Berklee College of Music Alumni and guitar player himself adds: "Feedback from over a thousand bass players testing our NANOWEB Coating variations for bass guitar allowed us to get that particular string that adds enhancement to their playing experience.

"Having listened to the needs of 4000+ bass players, we recently decided to broaden our range in both Nickel Plated and Stainless Steel Strings. New and refined gauges and single strings give bassists a tool to find what really works well for them."

Improved performance

Elixir Strings' entire range of round wound bass strings benefits from a more enhanced NANOWEB Coating that provides greater durability and response during hard-hitting attacks and enhanced grip*. By optimizing string tension profiles, flexibility and feel, Elixir Strings now deliver an enhanced playing experience to bassists.

Extended range

Responding to player feedback and requests, Elixir Strings has expanded its gauge offering with a Nickel Plated Steel 5-String set in Light/Medium as well as a Stainless Steel 4-string set in Medium and a 5-string set in Light/Medium, Long Scale, whilst revising the gauging of its Nickel Plated Steel 5-string set in Light to .045, .065, .085, .105 and .130. For extra flexibility Elixir Strings offers bass players a selection of Nickel Plated Steel and Stainless Steel 5th and 6th single strings to customize sets individually.

Great tone, long tone life, smooth, natural feel, reduced finger squeak, consistent performance - from gig to gig - all this is what bass players have come to expect from Elixir Strings for bass. Thanks to their unique coating technology, Elixir Strings retain their tone longer than any other bass string, uncoated or coated**.

Elixir Strings now offers more than 19 sets and single electric and acoustic bass strings. With improved performance and the addition of new 4- and 5-string sets, the bass line that modern players demand is here.

Feedback from the Pros

"Elixir bass strings make my bass sound great. They are durable as heck and they have 'my' sound!" - Nate Watts. "Long tone life and great clarity with a lovely long uninterrupted sustain"

- Michael Mondesir

"Elixir Strings have a smooth feel and great harmonic tone that lasts."

- Hadrien Feraud