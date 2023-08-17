The Barbie soundtrack is massive hit, but here are 9 movies that have had more streams of their music

The soundtrack to the all-conquering Barbie movie is proving to be just as successful as its celluloid sibling.

Executive produced by Mark Ronson, it was introduced by Dua Lipa single Dance The Night - possibly heading for number one in the UK chart this week - and features the likes of Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi.

Ryan Gosling, one of the movie’s stars also makes an appearance, with his track, I’m Just Ken, featuring both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar.

New research by Headphonesty.com indicates that the Barbie soundtrack has already racked up 808,215,439 streams (probably more by the time you read this), but it has some way to go to match the numbers hit by the most streamed soundtracks of all time.

Based on analysis of the Top 150 films on IMDB and calculations of the total streams from the official motion picture soundtracks on Spotify, Headphonesty reports that Forrest Gump leads the way with more than six billion streams, with rousing rap musical Hamilton hitting over five billion.

2018’s Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack has more than four billion streams, and in the year since its release, the Top Gun: Maverick score has picked up close to two billion.

This is followed on the chart by a couple of ‘90s classics - the soundtracks for Pulp Fiction and The Lion King, both of which have broken the one million streams barrier. The same can be said of the music for Disney’s 2017 release Coco, with Interstellar and The Matrix coming next.

Although all of these soundtracks have so far had more streams than Barbie, it’s predicted that the Mattel-made movie’s music could hit more than 1.5 billion streams by the end of the year, taking it up to fourth place on the all-time list.