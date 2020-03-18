Baby Audio says that Comeback Kid is a “warmer-sounding, more inspiring delay plugin”

How do you bring something new to the well-stocked delay plugin table? Baby Audio’s answer comes in the form of Comeback Kid, which it’s calling a “warmer-sounding, more inspiring delay plugin”.

Comeback Kid was inspired by Baby Audio’s Super VHS lo-fi FX processor and contains a palette of one-knob effects that promise to let you take full control of your delay signal. There are no hidden menus to worry about - what you see is what you get.

Once you’ve set up the basics of your delay you can add flavour with the likes of analogue-modelled filters, transient designers, audio degradation tools and analogue-style tape saturation. There are also phasing, reverb and stereo width controls.

Comeback Kid includes 61 presets to get you started, though it also promises to be highly tweakable. It’s available now for the introductory price of $29 and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. A demo can be downloaded, too.