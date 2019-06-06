Avicii's TIM: a track-by-track guide to the making of the album

Superstar DJ and Producer Avicii's final album, TIM, which he was working on when he passed away at the age of 28, has now been released.

To coincide with the release, the artists and collaborators behind each track have taken part in a video series, which documents how the album was completed following the star's tragic death.

Earlier this year, Tim’s family announced the final recordings and collaborations that he was working on, prior to his death, were to be brought together and released as an album on 6 June 2019.

“When Tim Bergling passed away on April 20, 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music."

You can check out how each track from Avicii’s final album, TIM, was created with some unseen footage, featuring many close friends and collaborators that were involved in the process.

The story behind Heaven

Neil Jacobson, President at Geffen Records, and Per Sundin, President of Universal Music Nordic Region, talk about Tim's process of making the song Heaven.

Hold The Line ft. A R I Z O N A

Co-producer Lucas von Bahder and co-songwriters A R I Z O N A talk about the process of making the song Hold the Line together with Tim.

Never Leave Me ft. Joe Janiak

Co-songwriters and co-producers Albin Nedler and Kristoffer Fogelmark talk about the process of making the song Never Leave Me together with Tim.

Heart Upon My Sleeve

Neil Jacobson, President at Geffen Records, and Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, talk about the process of making the song Heart Upon My Sleeve together with Tim.

Freak ft. Bonn

Co-songwriters and co-producers Albin Nedler and Kristoffer Fogelmark join Aloe Blacc to talk about the process of making the song Freak together with Tim.

Fades Away ft. Noonie Bao

Co-songwriter and co-producer Carl Falk and vocalist Noonie Bao talk about the process of making the song Fades Away together with Tim.

Excuse Me Mr Sir ft. Vargas & Lagola

Co-songwriters and co-producers Vargas & Lagola (Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare) talk about the process of making the song Excuse Me Mr Sir together with Tim.

Bad Reputation ft. Joe Janiak

Co-songwriter and co-producer Carl Falk talks about the process of making the song Bad Reputation together with Tim.

Ain't A Thing ft. Bonn

Co-songwriter and co-producer Carl Falk talks about the process of making the song Ain’t A Thing together with Tim.

Peace Of Mind ft. Vargas & Lagola

Co-songwriters and co-producers Vargas & Lagola (Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare) talk about the process of making the song Peace of Mind together with Tim.

Tough Love ft. Agnes, Vargas & Lagola

Co-songwriters and co-producers Vargas & Lagola (Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare) talk about the process of making the song Tough Love together with Tim.

SOS ft. Aloe Blacc

Co-songwriters and co-producers Kristoffer Fogelmark and Albin Nedler talk about the process of making the song SOS together with A Tim.