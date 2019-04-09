Avicii’s collaborators explain how they finished his final album

Avicii’s family have confirmed that the album he was working on at the time of his death will be released on 6 June. Titled TIM, a reference to the EDM star’s real name, Tim Bergling, this will be preceded by a single, SOS, on 10 April.

A statement released by Avicii’s family reads: “When Tim Bergling passed away on April 20, 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music.

“The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

“Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

The video above features footage of Avicii’s studio collaborators explaining how they approached their work on the album, which features collaborations with Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc.

Avicii’s family say that net proceeds from the album will be donated to the non-profit Tim Bergling Foundation. This has been set up to - among other things - help to prevent mental illness and suicide.