Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman announces digital masterclass

Brooks Wackerman is not only from a family of prolific drummers, but has had a prolific career himself. now, the Avenged Sevenfold drummer has announced his first ever online drum masterclass.

The two-hour lesson is available for purchase and download via the website of his clothing company, 1234 Apparel & Wood, and will be split into four sections detailing various areas of Brooks' playing style including: co-ordination, double-kick-playing, hi-hat variation and song construction.

In the video, Brooks shares memories and experiences from nearly four decades of playing and touring with the likes of Tenacious D, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne and Avenged Sevenfold, as well as demonstrating and breaking down parts from his contributions to Bad Religion and Avenged Sevenfold albums and his own solo recordings, along with detailed transcriptions for every part.

As well as the parts and exercises, Brooks explains his personal philosophy to which he attributes his ability to adapt to different musical situations, as well as how to develop a relaxed mindset in order to bolster creativity and band chemistry.

Brooks Wackerman say "This new endeavor reveals my approach on drumming through my own musical lens…peek-a-boo". The Brooks Wackerman Masterclass will be available from 9 November, and is currently being offered at a reduced rate of $69.99.