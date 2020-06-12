AudioThing packs a multitude of speaker and mic emulations into a plugin

AudioThing is giving its convolution engine another run-out in Speakers, a new plugin that emulates the sound of a wide range of loudspeakers and microphones.

This enables you to create the impression that your sounds are being played through an old telephone, radio or classic cabinet, or that they were recorded through everything from a ribbon microphone to a simple toy. There are 47 speakers and 30 mics included in total.

As well as modelling specific pieces of gear, Speaker also includes a configurable effects chain that offers compression, distortion and filtering, plus 35 looping background noises for adding environmental atmosphere.

Speakers is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €99, but you can currently purchase it for the introductory price of €59.