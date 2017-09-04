Audiority invites you to get creative with its 10-algorithm XenoVerb plugin

Calling your reverb plugin XenoVerb implies that it’s going to do something a little different to its rivals, and it turns out that developer Audiority is keen to stress its processor’s versatility, claiming that it’s designed for both standard and creative applications.

There are 10 algorithms to choose from, included the expected room, hall, plate and spring offerings. If you want to go off the traditional reverb menu, you can also select Glass, Flow, Shimmer, Bode and Formant options.

XenoVerb is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX for the introductory price of €40, and you can also download a demo. Find out more on the Audiority website.