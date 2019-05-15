Arturia’s MicroFreak synth has been released: here’s what you need to know

One of the synth stars of this year’s NAMM Show, the arrival of Arturia’s MicroFreak has been eagerly awaited, so we’re pleased to be able to report that it’s just been released.

What is it?

This monophonic and 4-voice paraphonic instrument has a slightly quirky look about it, and also boasts a rather unusual feature set. As well as a multimode digital oscillator, it also includes an Oberheim SEM-inspired analogue filter.

Other features include a pressure-sensitive PCB keyboard, a multi-point modulation matrix, a sequencer-arpeggiator with controlled randomness Spice and Dice parameters, a cycling envelope, 128 factory presets, and space for 64 user sounds. An OLED display lets you keep track of what’s going on.

Arturia MicroFreak first look and review

We got our first taste of the MicroFreak earlier this year - check out the video.

Since then, we’ve had time to test the synth, and can now bring you our Arturia MicroFreak review.

Arturia MicroFreak price

The MicroFreak is available now and costs $299/£279/€349. Find out more on the Arturia website.