The PolyBrute Noir is a black version of Arturia’s acclaimed analogue polysynth

And that’s about all there is to say, really

The PolyBrute is a fitting flagship for Arturia’s analogue synth range, offering a beautifully characterful sound and lots of well-designed features. Released a couple of years ago, the instrument is now being given a reboot (reBrute?) with the launch of a limited-edition Noir version.

This differs from the standard model by offering “a slick black exterior, complete with colourful accents, luxurious dark wooden appointments, and signature ionised parts”. So yes, it looks a bit different.

Otherwise, as far as we can tell, it’s as you were. Like the standard PolyBrute, the Noir version has six analogue voices, each of which comprises waveshaping VCOs, dual filters and modulation. You can morph between each preset’s two ‘sonic states’ with the multi-axis Morphée controller and Morph knob, the keyboard is velocity-sensitive with aftertouch, and there’s a ribbon controller.

Other features include a modulation matrix, three digital stereo effect engines and sequencing options.

We placed the PolyBrute in the top tier of analogue polysynths in our review, so it stands to reason that the PolyBrute will be an equally impressive performer. And if black synths are your thing, you’ve just been given another reason to buy one.

The PolyBrute Noir is available while stocks last priced at €2,699. Find out more on the Arturia (opens in new tab) website.

