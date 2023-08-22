Arturia drops Acid V, a new plugin emulation of Roland’s TB-303 Bass Line synth

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Does the world need another take on the 303? Yes, apparently

Given its prediliction for emulating classic synths in software, you might be surprised to learn that Roland’s TB-303 had previously escaped Arturia’s attention, but no longer. The Acid V is here, and promises to be as closely modelled on the much-loved bassline box as you’d expect.

In fact, Arturia says that the 303 has been recreated with “component-level accuracy,” and the sequencer has been emulated, too. There are also new features, including enhanced effects that promise to make the Acid V sound “darker, deeper, and more impactful than the original”.

The counter argument to this, of course, is that there are loads of 303 emulations out there already - Roland’s own plugin, D16 Phosycon 2 and Audiorealism’s Bass Line 3 to name just three of them. Whether Arturia’s software will offer anything significant that these don’t remains to be seen.

Happily, you can find out for yourself by downloading a demo from the Arturia website. Acid V runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and existing Arturia customers are advised to log in to their accounts for an introductory discount. Everyone else can currently purchase it for €99 (regular price will be €199).

Image 1 of 5
Arturia Acid V
(Image credit: Arturia)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info