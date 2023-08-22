Arturia drops Acid V, a new plugin emulation of Roland’s TB-303 Bass Line synth

Given its prediliction for emulating classic synths in software, you might be surprised to learn that Roland’s TB-303 had previously escaped Arturia’s attention, but no longer. The Acid V is here, and promises to be as closely modelled on the much-loved bassline box as you’d expect.

In fact, Arturia says that the 303 has been recreated with “component-level accuracy,” and the sequencer has been emulated, too. There are also new features, including enhanced effects that promise to make the Acid V sound “darker, deeper, and more impactful than the original”.

The counter argument to this, of course, is that there are loads of 303 emulations out there already - Roland’s own plugin, D16 Phosycon 2 and Audiorealism’s Bass Line 3 to name just three of them. Whether Arturia’s software will offer anything significant that these don’t remains to be seen.

Happily, you can find out for yourself by downloading a demo from the Arturia website. Acid V runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and existing Arturia customers are advised to log in to their accounts for an introductory discount. Everyone else can currently purchase it for €99 (regular price will be €199).