Andy Summers' 11 tips for guitarists

Treat recording guitars like painting

“When I write songs, first I find a guitar sound which I find really interesting, different or stimulating - something that I think is fairly exotic.

Recording is like a painter going into a studio - he keeps working away and rubbing everything out and putting some of it back

“Once I come up with something, I’ll put it down for 16 bars and see if I can play anything over it. That could be another guitar part, or maybe I’ll play drums to it and see if it starts to get me excited.

“There are many tracks I don’t use, obviously. It’s very much like a painter going into a studio and working on a canvas, and he keeps working away and rubbing everything out and putting some of it back.

“Eventually you get to a point where you think it’s there. That’s very much the story with the tracks on Triboluminescence. They’ve all been worked and reworked from several points, until I think they’re where they should be. It’s not arduous, because it’s all great fun, but it takes time. Hopefully there’s artistic talent involved, ha ha!”

2. Axe excess

Choose tried-and-trusted guitars to make your point

“I don’t use a lot of different guitars, although I have a couple of hundred of them - which is ridiculous, I know, but that’s just the way it goes because I’ve been doing this for a long time.

“I have a Stratocaster that is my working guitar. It’s a great guitar, one that Fender made for me in 2008 when they copied my original 1963 Strat and made it even better. It’s beautiful, and it’s my standard guitar that I just pick up and work with.

“Depending on the track, I occasionally go for my other go-to guitar, a Les Paul. I’ve got two or three of them, which are real crackers. For years, I’ve used a Les Paul Junior for slide: it’s a great-sounding one.

“I also have a variety of acoustic guitars. I tend to use an Andy Manson if I’m going to play acoustic. I’ve also got a little mini Martin with Nashville tuning - where the G string is tuned up an octave. It’s a nice instrument to put on tracks because it has a beautiful, silvery quality, if used judiciously.”