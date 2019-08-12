Ananashead offers low-gain high jinks with the new Bolt overdrive



The new Bolt drive/boost effects pedal from Ananashead Effects looks mighty interesting for any guitarist looking to add some clean volume or a generous sprinkling of transparent crunch to their signal.

The Bolt was designed to be used as a second channel on amps with no master volume but it sounds like it will work well in a variety of situations.

Ananashead say that the circuit won’t compress your signal or deliver that midrange hump that can crowd out the signal.

The Bolt has three controls for level, drive and filter. Keep the drive and filter low and the level acts as a clean boost. But dialling in more drive and then adjusting the filter – which shapes the tone and sounds like it might act a bit like presence – should yield a cornucopia of organic drive crunch.

The Bolt is made to order and you can choose from side or top-mounted jacks when ordering. It ships within a couple of weeks and costs €110.00.

See Ananashead Effects for more details.