Ampethron Portable is a hardware synth that DJs can play like a video game

You certainly couldn’t accuse Ampethron of creating a clone of another synth or treading familiar ground, because its new portable hardware instrument is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Controlled using a touchscreen and a video game controller, this is designed for “live acts, producers and DJs who would like to enrich their live shows and make them more interactive with party crowds.”

The hardware can house multiple synth engines - you can add more via USB - and promises to let you “destroy the dancefloor with one click”. Although the Ampethron is shown being used with a video game controller, you can also hook up standard MIDI devices - and a mouse and monitor, for that matter.