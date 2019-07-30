Amazon just made music discovery even easier

If you’ve ever been listening to a great track on your Amazon smart speaker but not had a clue who the artist is, you’re in luck - Amazon Music has just launched its new Song ID feature in the UK.

The service enables Alexa to announce the song title and artist name before the song plays on your Echo device, making it much easier to discover new music when listening to stations, playlists and new releases.

Song ID is easy to switch on and off, too. At any time, just say “Alexa, turn on/off Song ID” to opt in or out.

In addition to the new feature, Amazon is currently offering a 30 day trial on Amazon Music Unlimited which gives you unbridled access to 50 million songs.