Algoriddim’s djay Pro 2 makes it easier to create playlists and offers AI-powered auto-mixing

Already one of the best DJing applications on the market, the Mac version of Algoriddim’s djay Pro has now been upgraded to version 2. This adds a host of new features, including a modernised interface, a new media library and advanced track preparation tools.

You can now create custom playlists using songs from iTunes, Spotify and the file system, with a library split mode enabling you to view all of these sources side by side. Smart filters enable you to create playlists quicker, and a single deck mode gives you a bigger library view that’s useful for preparing cue points, loops and beat grids.

Automatic mixing has also received a shot in the arm thanks to some new artificial intelligence. Automix AI promises to identify rhythmic patterns and intro/outro sections, calculating optimal fade durations and applying EQ and filter parameter changes for smooth transitions.

Elsewhere, PhotoBeat can be used to create beat-matched photo slideshow, and you can also apply effects to photos. Other enhancements include an improved audio engine, post-fader FX, a keyboard shortcut editor, enhanced video features and better support for multichannel audio interfaces.

Find out more on the Algoriddim website. djay Pro 2 costs £38.99/$39.99 and is available now from the Mac App Store.