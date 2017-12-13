More

Algoriddim’s djay Pro 2 makes it easier to create playlists and offers AI-powered auto-mixing

Use iTunes and Spotify side by side

Already one of the best DJing applications on the market, the Mac version of Algoriddim’s djay Pro has now been upgraded to version 2. This adds a host of new features, including a modernised interface, a new media library and advanced track preparation tools.

You can now create custom playlists using songs from iTunes, Spotify and the file system, with a library split mode enabling you to view all of these sources side by side. Smart filters enable you to create playlists quicker, and a single deck mode gives you a bigger library view that’s useful for preparing cue points, loops and beat grids.

Automatic mixing has also received a shot in the arm thanks to some new artificial intelligence. Automix AI promises to identify rhythmic patterns and intro/outro sections, calculating optimal fade durations and applying EQ and filter parameter changes for smooth transitions.

Elsewhere, PhotoBeat can be used to create beat-matched photo slideshow, and you can also apply effects to photos. Other enhancements include an improved audio engine, post-fader FX, a keyboard shortcut editor, enhanced video features and better support for multichannel audio interfaces.

Find out more on the Algoriddim website. djay Pro 2 costs £38.99/$39.99 and is available now from the Mac App Store.