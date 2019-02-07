AI Synthesis AI006 module lets your stompboxes and Eurorack systems get along harmoniously

AI Synthesis has answered the prayers of anyone who loves pedals and Eurorack in equal measure - which would be everyone, we’re guessing.

The premise is simple; a 2HP module that deals with the conversion between modular signals and guitar level signals. Better still, it’s cheap and made even cheaper in the form of a DIY kit.

It’s an ideal utility for those wanting to incorporate pedals into their Eurorack signal flow, with minimal fuss and minimal space taken up.

Anyone wanting to buy the Eurorack DIY kit, here’s what can expect in the box:

High quality 3.5 mm jacks

A PCB

A Eurorack panel

High quality potentiometers

All components required to build the AI006 Eurorack Stomp Box Adapter

Mounting screws

Power cable

The AI006 is available to buy now. The PCB alone is only $10, while the PCB and panel will cost $20. The full kit is available for $45, while the fully built and tested version will set you back $70. More details can be found on the AI Synthesis website.