"I developed an AI clone of my own musical brain," claims techno star Reinier Zonneveld

Dutch Techno producer and DJ Reinier Zonneveld claims to have taken musical AI to a new level with R², a technology he believes could revolutionise live performance.

"4 years ago I started exploring the use of AI in my music," Zonneveld, who already boasts an enviable reputation for innovative improvisational live sets, revealed this week.

"Fast forward to 2024, I developed an AI clone of my own musical brain with the help of a dear friend.

"It is able to play together with me and create music on the spot, suddenly opening up a whole new world of possibilities in my performance."

The tech, which won't make its live debut until this August, aims to provide a truly collaborative B2B (back-to-back) partner for solo DJs.

Trained on over 2000 hours of Zonneveld's music, from more than 1000 live performances over the last 15 years, it's claimed that R² - Reinier squared? - can autonomously compose tracks in response to the Dutch Dj's own improvisations, deploying loops, samples and 'other live elements' as it sees fit.

Zonneveld was also in the 'news' last year, entering the Guinness Book of World Records thanks to officially the longest live electronic music performance, clocking in at 11 hours and 11 minutes.