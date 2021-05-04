Aguilar Amplification unveils the DB 599 Bass Compressor pedal

Aguilar Amplification has launched the DB 599, a compressor pedal tuned especially for electric bass guitars that shares a similarly compact and pedalboard-friendly chassis as its MusicRadar-approved DB 925 Bass Preamp.

The design could not be much more simple. You've got a mini-pedal with a footswitch to engage/bypass the effect, plus two control for Compression and Gain. If you need to put a tighter hold on your dynamics, dial in more compression, with Gain controlling the output of the pedal. And that's it.

Aguilar promises a clean, silent performance, making it ideal for the studio, and says the DB 599 is ”for bassists seeking a no-fuss, easy-to-dial-in way to add compression to their signal chain without altering the character of their bass or sacrificing their low-end.”

The DB 599 takes a 9V DC power supply or battery, and has a gig-saver bypass function so that you can continue to play even if the power supply or battery dies mid song – the signal will just pass on through.

Priced £220 / $169, the DB 599 will be with dealers from the middle of May. See Aquilar Amplification for more details.