“After all these years, I get to see a U2 show”: The Edge in the director’s chair for new U2 concert film

U2 are set to release a new concert movie shot during their residency at Sphere last year. The one catch? For the moment you can only see it...at the Sphere.

V-U2 will be screened exclusively at the futuristic Las Vegas venue from September 5. The film is the first to be shot using the ‘Big Sky’ camera system, which Sphere Entertainment has itself developed. This footage will appear on the venue’s 160,000-square-foot LED screen in high-definition audio. There are even so-called ‘haptic’ seats, which vibrate to the sound of the music.

The film’s co-director is also one of the stars. The Edge was the man in charge, alongside his wife Morleigh Steinberg. Indeed he jokes in the trailer below: “After all these years, I get to see a U2 show.”

“The goal was to give the immersive moviegoers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible - and then some,” the guitarist said in a statement. “I’ve never seen a U2 show. I’m so relieved I caught a great one.”

“We knew all the tremendous capabilities of the technology, but we didn’t know what to expect from the process of making this film,” added Steinberg, who has previously worked with the band, directing their Staring at the Sun video. “The work became a true collaboration between band, artists, producers, and technology teams. The end result is a cinematic experience that transports viewers into the energy and beauty of the live show.”

Tickets aren’t cheap though. They start at $100, and subscribers to U2.com and Sphere ‘Inner Circle’ members are first in the queue. There’s no news yet as to whether the film will be screened at similar venues around the world.

The band’s Sphere residency won rave reviews last autumn and proved so successful that a succession of big names have since lined up to play the innovative arena, including Dead And Company, The Eagles and Phish. U2’s run of shows were notable for being the first time in over forty years that the band have played without drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who was still recovering from a neck injury at the time.

U2 are said to be working on a new album, though last November Bono said in an interview with Mojo that the record was “somewhat tied” to Mullen’s ongoing recovery. The band haven’t released an album of brand new material since Songs Of Experience in 2017.