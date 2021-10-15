Adele teases Goldfrapp-inspired song on new album, 30: “I can do this music too!”

She’s known for her ballads - new single Easy On Me being a case in point - but Adele says that one of the tracks on 30, her forthcoming album, has whiffs of British electro-pop duo Goldfrapp.

Formed in 1999, Goldfrapp (Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory), have proven to be hugely influential down the years, with numerous pop artists having previously nodded to their musical and visual style.

Speaking to the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2, though, Adele suggested that her appreciation of the band has grown more recently.

“I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!” she explained - but with a significant caveat. “I can do one song; I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [does], she’s the absolute queen.”

Adele said that the song in question was actually under consideration to be 30’s first single - an Elton John/Carpenters, ‘70s singer-songwriter-style track was also an option - but Easy On Me won the day because it’s probably the biggest part of my songs that people were waiting for.”

The star also discussed her working relationships with some of 30’s producers, calling pop king Max Martin “one of the best therapists in the world,” and Inflo - who’s previously worked with the likes of Michael Kiwanuka and Little Simz - “The sweetest, loveliest... I could fall back and he’d catch me.”

30 is released on 19 November.