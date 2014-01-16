Image 1 of 3 Here's the OM-ECHF Navy Blues, designed in conjunction with Slowhand himself NAMM 2014: Martin unveils two Custom Shop models

Image 2 of 3 Check out the headstock on this bad boy... NAMM 2014: Martin unveils two Custom Shop models

Image 3 of 3 And here's the CS-00S-14. Lovely. NAMM 2014: Martin unveils two Custom Shop models



NAMM 2014: Martin has unveiled two new Custom Shop models, including a new collaboration with Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The OM-ECFH Navy Blues is a 000-size 14 fret, spruce-topped acoustic, designed in conjunction with Clapton and sporting a blue label signed by the man himself, with an appropriately hefty price tag of $6999.

It's released alongside the CS-00S-14, a Style 42 12-fret steel string acoustic, with Honduras rosewood back and sides, Swiss spruce top and a slotted headstock, with a list price of $8999.

Martin press releases

The CS-00S-14 is a premium Style 42 12-fret slotted head fingerstyle model crafted with rare Honduras rosewood back and sides for resonant tone, a torrefied (temperature aged) Swiss spruce top and a ultra lightweight non-adjustable carbon fiber neck reinforcement. Featuring unobtrusive plug and play Fishman Aura Plus electronics, only 114 of these exclusive instruments will be offered worldwide.

List Price: $8,999.00

Model:

CS-00S-14

Construction:

Mahogany Blocks/Dovetail Neck Joint - Hide Glue Construction

Body Size:

00-12 Fret

Top:

Torrefied Swiss Spruce

Rosette:

3 Ring

Top Bracing Pattern:

Standard ''X'' Scalloped (Golden Era Style)

Top Braces:

Solid Adirondack Spruce 1/4''

Back Material:

Solid Honduras Rosewood

Back Purfling:

Style 45 - Golden Era

Side Material:

Solid Honduras Rosewood

Endpiece:

Solid Cocobolo

Endpiece Inlay:

Black/Maple/Black Fiber

Binding:

Solid Cocobolo

Top Inlay Style:

Style 42

Side Inlay:

none

Back Inlay:

Black/Maple/Black Fiber

Neck Material:

Solid Genuine Mahogany

Neck Shape:

Modified V

Nut Material:

Bone

Headstock:

Slotted/Square Slots/Diamond/Square Taper

Headplate:

Solid Black Ebony

Heelcap:

Solid Cocobolo

Fingerboard Material:

Solid Black Ebony

Scale Length:

24.9''

Number of Frets Clear:

12

Number of Frets Total:

19

Fingerboard Width at Nut:

1-13/16''

Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret:

2-5/16''

Fingerboard Position Inlays:

Concave Diamond Design - Orange/Red Spiney Recon Stone/Solid MOP

Fingerboard Binding:

Solid Cocobolo

Finish Back & Sides:

Polished Gloss

Finish Top:

Polished Gloss

Finish Neck:

Satin

Bridge Material:

Solid Black Ebony

Bridge Style:

Pyramid w/ Drop-In Saddle

Bridge String Spacing:

2-5/16''

Saddle:

16'' Radius/Compensated/White Tusq

Tuning Machines:

Nickel Grand Tuners w/ Butterbean Buttons

Recommended Strings:

Martins SP Lifespan Phosphor Bronze Light Gauge (MSP 7100)

Bridge & End Pins:

Bone w/ Paua Pearl Dots

Pickguard:

none

Case:

Geib Style - Custom Shop

Interior Label:

none

Electronics:

Fishman Aura VT

Other Options:

Available left-handed at no additonal charge

Other Comments:

Martin OM-ECHF Navy Blues

The OM-ECHF Navy Blues is the third in a series of collaborations with Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara. This OM edition incorporates the longer 25.4" scale for added string tension and tonal projection. The neck and body are lacquered and polished with a striking dark navy coloration combined with East Indian rosewood back and sides and a European spruce soundboard.

List Price: $6,999.00

Model:

OM-ECHF Navy Blues

Construction:

Mahogany Blocks/Dovetail Neck Joint

Body Size:

000-14 Fret

Top:

European Spruce

Rosette:

Two Ring - Small MOP Squares Set in Black Corian

Top Bracing Pattern:

Standard ''X'' Scalloped

Top Braces:

Solid Sitka Spruce 1/4''

Back Material:

Solid East Indian Rosewood

Back Purfling:

Fine Herringbone w/ Style 18 Black Fiber Strips

Side Material:

Solid East Indian Rosewood

Endpiece:

Grained Ivoroid

Endpiece Inlay:

Black/White/Black Boltaron

Binding:

Grained Ivoroid

Top Inlay Style:

Fine Herringbone

Side Inlay:

Black/White/Black Boltaron

Back Inlay:

Black/White/Black Boltaron

Neck Material:

Solid Genuine Mahogany

Neck Shape:

Modified V

Nut Material:

Bone

Headstock:

Solid/Diamond/Square Taper

Headplate:

Solid Black Ebony

Heelcap:

Grained Ivoroid w/ Black/White/Black Inlay

Fingerboard Material:

Solid Black Ebony

Scale Length:

25.4''

Number of Frets Clear:

14

Number of Frets Total:

20

Fingerboard Width at Nut:

1-3/4''

Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret:

2-1/4''

Fingerboard Position Inlays:

Style 45 Snowflake - Select Abalone

Fingerboard Binding:

Grained Ivoroid

Finish Back & Sides:

Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue

Finish Top:

Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue

Finish Neck:

Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue

Bridge Material:

Solid Black Ebony

Bridge Style:

Belly

Bridge String Spacing:

2-1/4''

Saddle:

16'' Radius/Compensated/Bone

Tuning Machines:

Chrome Enclosed w/ Small Buttons

Recommended Strings:

Martin Clapton's Choice Phosphor Bronze Light Gauge (MEC12)

Bridge & End Pins:

Black w/ Abalone Pearl Dots

Pickguard:

none

Case:

533E Geib Style

Interior Label:

Blue label signed by CFM IV, Eric Clapton, Hiroshi Fujiwara & Dick Boak

Electronics:

Optional

Other Options:

Available left-handed at no additional charge