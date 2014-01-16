NAMM 2014: Martin unveils two Custom Shop models
NAMM 2014: Martin has unveiled two new Custom Shop models, including a new collaboration with Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara.
The OM-ECFH Navy Blues is a 000-size 14 fret, spruce-topped acoustic, designed in conjunction with Clapton and sporting a blue label signed by the man himself, with an appropriately hefty price tag of $6999.
It's released alongside the CS-00S-14, a Style 42 12-fret steel string acoustic, with Honduras rosewood back and sides, Swiss spruce top and a slotted headstock, with a list price of $8999.
Martin press releases
The CS-00S-14 is a premium Style 42 12-fret slotted head fingerstyle model crafted with rare Honduras rosewood back and sides for resonant tone, a torrefied (temperature aged) Swiss spruce top and a ultra lightweight non-adjustable carbon fiber neck reinforcement. Featuring unobtrusive plug and play Fishman Aura Plus electronics, only 114 of these exclusive instruments will be offered worldwide.
List Price: $8,999.00
Model:
CS-00S-14
Construction:
Mahogany Blocks/Dovetail Neck Joint - Hide Glue Construction
Body Size:
00-12 Fret
Top:
Torrefied Swiss Spruce
Rosette:
3 Ring
Top Bracing Pattern:
Standard ''X'' Scalloped (Golden Era Style)
Top Braces:
Solid Adirondack Spruce 1/4''
Back Material:
Solid Honduras Rosewood
Back Purfling:
Style 45 - Golden Era
Side Material:
Solid Honduras Rosewood
Endpiece:
Solid Cocobolo
Endpiece Inlay:
Black/Maple/Black Fiber
Binding:
Solid Cocobolo
Top Inlay Style:
Style 42
Side Inlay:
none
Back Inlay:
Black/Maple/Black Fiber
Neck Material:
Solid Genuine Mahogany
Neck Shape:
Modified V
Nut Material:
Bone
Headstock:
Slotted/Square Slots/Diamond/Square Taper
Headplate:
Solid Black Ebony
Heelcap:
Solid Cocobolo
Fingerboard Material:
Solid Black Ebony
Scale Length:
24.9''
Number of Frets Clear:
12
Number of Frets Total:
19
Fingerboard Width at Nut:
1-13/16''
Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret:
2-5/16''
Fingerboard Position Inlays:
Concave Diamond Design - Orange/Red Spiney Recon Stone/Solid MOP
Fingerboard Binding:
Solid Cocobolo
Finish Back & Sides:
Polished Gloss
Finish Top:
Polished Gloss
Finish Neck:
Satin
Bridge Material:
Solid Black Ebony
Bridge Style:
Pyramid w/ Drop-In Saddle
Bridge String Spacing:
2-5/16''
Saddle:
16'' Radius/Compensated/White Tusq
Tuning Machines:
Nickel Grand Tuners w/ Butterbean Buttons
Recommended Strings:
Martins SP Lifespan Phosphor Bronze Light Gauge (MSP 7100)
Bridge & End Pins:
Bone w/ Paua Pearl Dots
Pickguard:
none
Case:
Geib Style - Custom Shop
Interior Label:
none
Electronics:
Fishman Aura VT
Other Options:
Available left-handed at no additonal charge
Other Comments:
All prices & specifications are subject to change without notice
Martin OM-ECHF Navy Blues
The OM-ECHF Navy Blues is the third in a series of collaborations with Eric Clapton and Hiroshi Fujiwara. This OM edition incorporates the longer 25.4" scale for added string tension and tonal projection. The neck and body are lacquered and polished with a striking dark navy coloration combined with East Indian rosewood back and sides and a European spruce soundboard.
List Price: $6,999.00
Model:
OM-ECHF Navy Blues
Construction:
Mahogany Blocks/Dovetail Neck Joint
Body Size:
000-14 Fret
Top:
European Spruce
Rosette:
Two Ring - Small MOP Squares Set in Black Corian
Top Bracing Pattern:
Standard ''X'' Scalloped
Top Braces:
Solid Sitka Spruce 1/4''
Back Material:
Solid East Indian Rosewood
Back Purfling:
Fine Herringbone w/ Style 18 Black Fiber Strips
Side Material:
Solid East Indian Rosewood
Endpiece:
Grained Ivoroid
Endpiece Inlay:
Black/White/Black Boltaron
Binding:
Grained Ivoroid
Top Inlay Style:
Fine Herringbone
Side Inlay:
Black/White/Black Boltaron
Back Inlay:
Black/White/Black Boltaron
Neck Material:
Solid Genuine Mahogany
Neck Shape:
Modified V
Nut Material:
Bone
Headstock:
Solid/Diamond/Square Taper
Headplate:
Solid Black Ebony
Heelcap:
Grained Ivoroid w/ Black/White/Black Inlay
Fingerboard Material:
Solid Black Ebony
Scale Length:
25.4''
Number of Frets Clear:
14
Number of Frets Total:
20
Fingerboard Width at Nut:
1-3/4''
Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret:
2-1/4''
Fingerboard Position Inlays:
Style 45 Snowflake - Select Abalone
Fingerboard Binding:
Grained Ivoroid
Finish Back & Sides:
Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue
Finish Top:
Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue
Finish Neck:
Polished Gloss - Dark Navy Blue
Bridge Material:
Solid Black Ebony
Bridge Style:
Belly
Bridge String Spacing:
2-1/4''
Saddle:
16'' Radius/Compensated/Bone
Tuning Machines:
Chrome Enclosed w/ Small Buttons
Recommended Strings:
Martin Clapton's Choice Phosphor Bronze Light Gauge (MEC12)
Bridge & End Pins:
Black w/ Abalone Pearl Dots
Pickguard:
none
Case:
533E Geib Style
Interior Label:
Blue label signed by CFM IV, Eric Clapton, Hiroshi Fujiwara & Dick Boak
Electronics:
Optional
Other Options:
Available left-handed at no additional charge