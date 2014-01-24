NAMM 2014: Gibson unveil three new acoustics
NAMM 2014: Gibson has unveiled three new acoustic models, the J-15, the J-29 and the Hummingbird Quilt.
Hummingbird Quilt - back
Hummingbird Quilt specs
Type Square Shoulder Dreadnaught
Top Sitka Spruce
Back and Sides Quilt Maple
Binding Multi-ply Top and Back, Traditional Double Ring Rosette
Bracing X-Braced Top
Headstock
Type Traditional CF-100
Angle 17 Degrees
Inlay Mother of Pearl Gibson Logo and Crown
Truss Rod Cover Black and White
Neck
Species Mahogany
Profile Rounded
Thickness 1.725" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action
Tuners
Model Grover™ Rotomatics
Plating Gold
Tuning Ratio 14:1
Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 14th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue
Bridge
Type Traditional Belly Up with Tusq Saddle
Material Rosewood
Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 24 3/4"
Radius 12"
Binding Single-Ply Cream
Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire
Inlays Mother of Pearl Paralellograms
Adhesive Wood Glue
Hardware
Pickguard Classic Hummingbird Motif
Strap Buttons End Pin Jack
Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"
Gibson J-15
J-15 Dreadnought specsBody
Type J-45 Series
Top Sitka Spruce
Back and Sides Walnut
Binding Multi-ply Top, Single Ply Back, Abalone Rosette
Bracing Gibson Standard X-Braced Top
Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Truss Rod Cover Black
Neck
Species Maple
Thickness 1.725" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action
Tuners
Model Mini Grover™
Plating Nickel
Tuning Ratio 14:1
Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 14th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue
Gibson J-15 back
Gibson J-45 Specs
Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle
Material Walnut
Fingerboard
Species Walnut
Scale Length 24 3/4"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue
Hardware
Pickguard Teardrop Tortoise
Strap Buttons End Pin Jack
Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"
Nut
Material Tusq
Width 1.725
Pickup
Preamp L.R. Baggs Element
Finish
Antique Natural
Lacquer Nitrocellulose
Process Natural Cure Textured High Gloss
Gibson J-29
Gibson J29 specs
Body
Type J-45 Series
Top Sitka Spruce
Back and Sides Rosewood
Binding Multi-ply Top, Single Ply Back, 3-Ply Single Ring Rosette
Bracing Gibson 1930's Advanced X-Braced Top
Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Logo Gibson Decal
Truss Rod Cover Black
Neck
Species Mahogany
Thickness 1.725" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action
Tuners
Model Grover™
Plating Nickel
Tuning Ratio 14:1
Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 14th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue
Gibson J-29 back
Gibson J-29 specs
Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle
Material Rosewood
Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 24 3/4"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue
Hardware
Pickguard AJ Style Tortoise
Strap Buttons End Pin Jack
Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"
Nut
Material Tusq
Width 1.725
Pickup
Preamp L.R. Baggs Element