NAMM 2014: Gibson shows Bob Dylan SJ-200 model

NAMM 2014: Gibson had a quiet corner reserved for a resolutely ‘do not touch’ guitar.

The beautifully ornate J-200 is the result of a collaboration between Gibson and Dylan, that will result in 120 examples, all signed by Dylan himself.

In addition there will be 300 non-signed, less ornate versions at a lower price point with an engraved (not inlayed) pickguard. Prices and availability are unconfirmed at present, but this is certain to be a much sought-after guitar.

This one is owned by the Bob Dylan Corporation (and therefore presumably Bob himself) hence the ‘do not touch’ status. Want one? You’d better go and talk nicely to your local Gibson dealer: demand will be high, whatever the price.

